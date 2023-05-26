As someone who was nurtured in the values of liberty and economic freedom on a family farm, I now find myself facing an unjust situation as the head of a local agricultural business, Banghart Properties LLC (BP), due to undue interference from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (SD PUC) staff. As a family we put our heart & soul into the farm life as Governor Noem has said “keeping our families dream alive” I was taught the importance of supporting the local economy and holding dear the rights & liberties our forefathers fought to provide us. Every one of my business ventures has always had the same motto, “adding value” to economic growth.

In January, we were issued an illegal cease and desist order from the SD PUC for simply "growing too fast." BP currently holds s Class B license that has a cap of $5 million in sales. This disrupted our business and pushed our farmers into a tight corner. What did this cause? SD farmers were forced into the untenable position of either seeking expensive legal representation or transferring their contracts to Big Ag elevators, an option that spelled substantial financial loss. The PUC interference with the farmers open contracts to move their contract to a Big Ag elevator did not take into consideration that his Big Ag elevator wanted $2.00 per cwt which would have left each farmer out thousand of dollars and the PUC did not take into consideration that the farmers did not want to deliver there. In addition, the PUC failed to consider the other associated costs they caused the farmers by continuing this matter instead of working with BP for resolution, such as climbing interest rates, grain spoilage, interruption in their operation, to name a few. Their overreach had a major impact on not 1 farmer or 1 business but instead on a tremendous number of SD farmers, trucking companies, and has cost the tax payers continued dollars.

