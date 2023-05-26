As someone who was nurtured in the values of liberty and economic freedom on a family farm, I now find myself facing an unjust situation as the head of a local agricultural business, Banghart Properties LLC (BP), due to undue interference from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (SD PUC) staff. As a family we put our heart & soul into the farm life as Governor Noem has said “keeping our families dream alive” I was taught the importance of supporting the local economy and holding dear the rights & liberties our forefathers fought to provide us. Every one of my business ventures has always had the same motto, “adding value” to economic growth.
In January, we were issued an illegal cease and desist order from the SD PUC for simply "growing too fast." BP currently holds s Class B license that has a cap of $5 million in sales. This disrupted our business and pushed our farmers into a tight corner. What did this cause? SD farmers were forced into the untenable position of either seeking expensive legal representation or transferring their contracts to Big Ag elevators, an option that spelled substantial financial loss. The PUC interference with the farmers open contracts to move their contract to a Big Ag elevator did not take into consideration that his Big Ag elevator wanted $2.00 per cwt which would have left each farmer out thousand of dollars and the PUC did not take into consideration that the farmers did not want to deliver there. In addition, the PUC failed to consider the other associated costs they caused the farmers by continuing this matter instead of working with BP for resolution, such as climbing interest rates, grain spoilage, interruption in their operation, to name a few. Their overreach had a major impact on not 1 farmer or 1 business but instead on a tremendous number of SD farmers, trucking companies, and has cost the tax payers continued dollars.
This dilemma is not limited to one farmer or business but extends to the broader farming community in South Dakota. It's become apparent that the actions of PUC warehouse director, Cody Chambliss, have been causing undue harm. His history of overstepping his authority and his refusal to renew our Class A license are red flags about the fairness of his decisions. Our commitment at Banghart Properties has always been to the farmers of South Dakota. We work tirelessly to ensure they receive fair value for their produce and labor. In our efforts to help them, we have become more than just a business; we're part of a community, helping to sustain local economies and promote rural development.
Chambliss' apparent vendetta has left this issue unresolved. His clear bias, inconsistent accounting system, and a pattern of providing misleading information to the PUC Commission show a blatant disregard for fairness. His advice to the farmers to "get a lawyer" seems dismissive and limits their freedom to collaborate with us, a business that on average consistently secures them up to $45 more per acre than they would typically earn elsewhere. But there seems to be a darker reality hidden behind the scenes at the PUC, an apparent collusion with Big Ag monopolies, and a targeted effort to stifle small, family-owned businesses. The Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment could be in jeopardy here, as there appears to be a discriminatory denial of Class A licenses to certain applicants. The PUC claims to have the farmers best interest but their “slow playing” no resolution tactic clearly shows that is not the truth. This is not the only time the PUC has cost SD Farmers tremendous monies, as we cannot overlook the disparity in how the PUC handles cases—leaving large, out-of-state billion dollar agricultural companies owing millions to our farmers unchecked while placing undue scrutiny on Banghart Properties.
It should be noted that the greater share of the BP’s grain transactions were shipped out of state with title transferring at destination and upon acceptance as set in precedence by the PUC in a prior grain case, therefore, BP’s was never over the statutory threshold. This coupled with the fact that Cody Chambliss illegally denied BP 2022 Class A license application, the substantial harm caused to SD Farmers should never have happened. To this day this issue is still not settled, not by our reluctance but instead by a vendetta of Cody Chambliss towards BP Independent Contractor along with gender & discrimination of myself. Since when does an unelected bureaucrat (Cody Chambliss) have the authority to issue a cease & desist forcing a private business to shut down with no due process whatsoever? ( How does this even make sense? Would a retail store suffer the same consequences?
