Governor Noem, you are signing all sorts of Executive Orders to help businesses in the State, so how about signing a few orders to help individuals and families who are about to get kicked out of their apartments or homes because they cannot pay the rent, because, they have no jobs right now.
How about it governor, give the working class a break.
You gave Executive orders to help the farmers and ranchers suffering, and I have no problem with that, now help the hourly worker who has lost his or her job because of this deadly virus.
I think you might have it in you to be that caring about the none business class.
Ban all evictions until this Pandemic is over. Do the right thing.
