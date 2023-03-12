It’s not often you see a politician who is a genuine public servant. Many or most merely talk the walk or change opinions as it suits them…but everyone once in a while, you encounter a rare politician who represents his or her constituents with undeniable character and consistency. District 24 is blessed to have that kind of public servant in State Senator Jim Mehlhaff.
You may know Senator Mehlhaff as a long-time, former city commissioner. Or perhaps you know him as a tireless campaigner and the only candidate to win a primary election against an incumbent Republican senator.
These past few months, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Senator Jim Mehlhaff on a personal level, whether talking about our families over dinner or working together on legislation in the state senate, and I’ve been impressed daily by his faith, character and work ethic.
He understand who he works for and represents, and he shows up for work every day looking to make a difference for District 24.
With a likable personality, he puts people at ease with his wit and wisdom, yet is always unafraid take a stand on a controversial issue or a tough vote. He also has a wide knowledge base, and over the session, I’ve seen him champion causes as diverse as election reform, judicial discretion and executive appointments.
As you’d expect of any two people, we’ve disagreed on a few minor issues, but Senator Mehlhaff has never been disagreeable, and I’ve been inspired by his positive example and leadership. He’s an exceptional person, a genuine public servant, and I’m proud to work with him. You should be proud he works for you.
