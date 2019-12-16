Dear editor;
Recently, on a warm fall day, I stopped at my 77-year-old father-in-law’s farmhouse because he was meeting with a salesman for the fourth time regarding a transmission line easement.
I walked into his sun porch to find four men with the sole purpose of persuading him to sign.
Weeks later, he had to chase off surveyors who were trespassing on his property.
Stories of wind salesmen tell us that they manipulate retirees saying, “you’ll leave a ‘green’ legacy,” “the turbine will pay for your nursing home,” “you’re leaving income for your grandchildren,” “we need upgrades so that nobody goes without electricity,” and “this line is needed because there might be a storm, and someone may die,” followed with “sign here.”
Never sign anything without an attorney present; get an attorney who understands easement law and is not already retained by an energy company. Protect your family, friends and neighbors.
/s/ Kim Brenneman, Parnell, IA
