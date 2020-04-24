The coronavirus impact grows by the day and as a society we’re coming to grips with our mortality and the true value of our health and wellness.

I experienced many of these same thoughts and feelings when I endured cancer treatments. Our health is something we should never take for granted.

Additionally, this crisis is showing us the worth of our healthcare professionals. Doctors, nurses, and others are stepping up during this global pandemic. They are forgoing their own safety and time with their families to treat others.

Our nation’s appreciation for their work, reminds me of thankfulness we expressed to first responders after 9/11.

As Congress considers another round of economic stimulus, it makes sense to ensure our doctors have the resources they need today and are able to re-open their doors to all of the “other” healthcare needs once this pandemic subsides.

