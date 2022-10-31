I am proud to endorse Sheriff (Patrick) Callahan for Hughes County Sheriff. I have worked closely with Sheriff Callahan over the last year only to find him extremely dedicated to the citizens of Hughes County. During his time in office, Sheriff Callahan has been extremely busy providing employment opportunities, training, and increasing jail revenue. I have personally spent many working hours with our Hughes County Sheriff and this man never stops giving.
Thank you for your commitment to Hughes County public service, as well as your willingness to give of your time, talents and money.
Chairman Randy Brown
Hughes County Commission
Weber for Hughes County Sheriff
I am honored to support and endorse John Weber’s candidacy for Hughes County Sheriff.
I have known John since 1997. John served as a reserve officer with the Pierre Police/Hughes County Sheriff police reserve unit for 9 years.
John was the duly elected Sheriff of Jones County for 8 years, where he learned the many duties of a Sheriff.
John has been an Officer with the Pierre Police Department for 7 years.
John Weber has the experience and expertise to lead the Hughes County Sheriff’s office with integrity and honesty.
I encourage you to vote for John Weber for Hughes County Sheriff.
Mike Leidholt
Hughes County Sheriff, retired
Opposing the CO2 pipeline
Public notices have been sent out for public meetings with the PUC on November 21-22. These are important meetings for every SD citizen to attend. Another carbon dioxide pipeline is proposed to come to SD. Whether you own property crossed by the pipeline, live near the pipeline, or even drive by the pipeline area, this will affect you.
The dangers of this pipeline are real. Leaks will happen. The carbon pipelines proposed to cross southeastern SD will put federal money — covered by taxes you paid — into the hands of investors, some of which are foreign entities.
Eminent domain is being used for private gain. The benefit for ethanol plants and farmers is over-exaggerated as the market for ethanol is controlled by so many factors. Past carbon capture projects have failed.
Ask your election candidates their opinion of using eminent domain for private gain. Vote wisely!
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
