Supporting Callahan For Hughes sheriff

I am proud to endorse Sheriff (Patrick) Callahan for Hughes County Sheriff. I have worked closely with Sheriff Callahan over the last year only to find him extremely dedicated to the citizens of Hughes County. During his time in office, Sheriff Callahan has been extremely busy providing employment opportunities, training, and increasing jail revenue. I have personally spent many working hours with our Hughes County Sheriff and this man never stops giving.

