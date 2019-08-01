Editor:
The City of Pierre has an outstanding individual, Randy Hilding, who is constantly helping Pierre become a better place to live.
He gladly volunteers his time and equipment to help the Legion Cabin provide the On The Deck summer series. He plays keyboards in a lot of bands around the area, and has maintained the Pierre Live Music Facebook page for a number of years.
I grew up in Pierre (1973 graduate) and visited there last week. You all have done well and it has improved in the years I have been away.
People make all the difference and Randy is one who is making a contribution every week, year after year. He deserves some recognition and a fine pat on the back.
Thank you,
Roger Coble, Albuquerque, NM
Editor:
Thank you so much for your lovely article covering The Great Josiah’s magic show (“They’re wand-erful” article on page one of the Capital Journal’s July 29 issue).
As you said, we were truly dazzled! He and his sister Aurora not only entertained us with their amazing magic, but also brought the Coyote Street neighbors together for a lovely summer evening and a chance to visit.
Thanks to the Corrales family for a lovely and magical evening, and to the Capital Journal for making it extra special with your follow up.
Sue Burgard, Pierre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.