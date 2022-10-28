Vote NO on IM27
Today’s marijuana is highly addictive and highly concentrated, manufactured to be more potent.
It is especially harmful for brain development for those under 25.
Daily use causes lower IQ, psychoses, increased teen suicide, memory issues, anxiety, depression, lower dopamine production, lung damage, persistent cough, and a greater risk for heart attacks.
SD workforce issues will worsen. Workforce accidents will rise, and employees will be less productive because the drug causes users to be less active.
Supporters of this bill are comprised of the big, out-of-state cannabis industry. The cost to taxpayers will be much higher than taxes generated. The social cost to individuals, communities, families and individuals is very high.
In Colorado, the illegal trafficking of marijuana has increased threefold since legalization.
Protect SD Kids, “No on IM27.”
Denny Kaemingk
Rapid City
A case for IM27
A case for voting YES on IM27: Marijuana prohibition takes police away from serious crimes. A marijuana conviction ruins a life — employment, housing, education, and even the ability to serve in the military. Also, it is very difficult to get medical cannabis in our state.
Veterans can’t get a prescription through the VA system, yet they need it to treat PTSD. Further, the legalization of marijuana in Colorado and Wyoming has reduced, not increased, its use among school kids. Both states conducted studies and discovered this. Plus, if young people get their hands on legal marijuana, it is tested, free of dangerous additives, and labeled for dosage. Legalization is safer for our kids.
Let’s restore the sensible will of the people. We passed recreational cannabis in 2021. Let’s vote once and for all for a sane policy on cannabis.
Betty DeBerg
Sioux Falls
IM27: A moral issue
The proposed legalization of “recreational marijuana” is not a political or libertarian issue, but a moral issue. Documented results from states like Colorado, which legalized it in 2013, must be considered.
Marijuana was found in lab results from 51% of suicide cases (ages 10-19) in 2019. (2021 Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area report)
Increased addiction since the THC, 1-3% in the plant in 1970, is now 18-23%. Vapes and edibles contain up to 40-80% THC, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Increased traffic deaths, workplace accidents, black market, cartels, homeless users, and higher taxes.
Also, see facebook.com/sd.against.pot for testimonials of bereaved parents. Please join the request of South Dakota organizations: State Medical Association, Chamber of Commerce, Police Chiefs Association, and many others. Please Vote NO on IM 27.
Rev. Havey Opp
Vermillion
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.