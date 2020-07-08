The outrage resulting from George Floyd’s death is a flash point for cultural change. We rightly repent of racism and consequent evil actions. We reject apathy, so we may work together for the common good. And we detest the violence of anger run amok.
But this is not the first time in our national history we have gone to the extremes during an outrage.
In this confusing situation, I sought gospel wisdom. I retrieved a book, The Eternal Galilean, written by Fr. Fulton Sheen. Sheen and I were at the same seminary in St. Paul MN, fifty years apart. We prayed in the same chapel.
After ordination, he was a professor at Catholic University in Washington DC, of philosophy and theology. One of his courses was on Marxism. In the book, he wrote of the dangers of extremism in the search for happiness. He offered the wisdom of the gospel of Jesus, with the truth lived in love.
During the pain of the global recession in 1934, Sheen wrote, “Isolated from God and uprooted from the great spiritual patrimony of the ages, modern man craves to satisfy the egotism of his mind by commanding, and the egotism of his body by enjoying… Running counter to these modern ideals is a double force seeking to destroy them: the force of Anarchy, contending that all power is wrong, and Bolshevism, holding that all wealth is wrong.”
On the grounds of St. Paul Seminary, we both learned the aphorism "In medio stat virtus." Translated from Latin it counsels that “Virtue is in the balance.” Since we are made and sustained by the One True and Living God, we are designed to live by the balanced virtue of Jesus.
The Savior is the Eternal Word of God, made flesh, who lived in obedience to the Heavenly Father and earthly parents. The One who died and rose, lived in poverty, renouncing attachment to wealth so as to live in the freedom of being poor in spirit.
In learning the gospel way, one can rightly ask, “are power and wealth absolutely wrong? Is the anarchist justified in condemning all power and the Communist right in destroying all wealth?”
Sheen answers: “The yardstick by which these ideals may be measured is from the hidden life of Jesus at Nazareth. Power and wealth are legitimate ambitions, but Jesus shows that no man has a right to power until he has first learned to obey, and no man has a right to wealth until he has first learned to be detached.”
From age 3, returning from exile in Egypt, until age 30, starting public ministry, Jesus lived in Nazareth. He was a workman in a poor village, obeying earthly parents and worshipping The One God each Sabbath at synagogue.
Sheen asks a perennial question, “Why has so much of the wealth of the world ended in wars over wealth? Why have so many of the poor been bitter and so many of the needy Communists? It is because they do not know what it means to be detached. They never learned the lesson of Nazareth… He taught us how to be poor without being Communists, and how to be obedient without being revolutionists… The carpenter’s shop is a paradox about the richness of the poor in spirit, the power of masters who serve.”
In 1953, by the time Sheen was a bishop, with a weekly TV show, Life is Worth Living, he gave this direction for our nation: “Let America love its stars and stripes. But let us also realize that America will conquer by … the stars and stripes of Christ, by Whose stars we are illumined and by Whose stripes we are healed.”
