Local touch to 'I tell the wondrous story'

In Easter season we rejoice in the greatest story ever told, of Jesus dying and rising to save us.
A popular hymn composed by Francis Rowley expresses it: "I will sing the wondrous story, Of the Christ who died for me. How He left His home in glory, For the cross of Calvary. I was lost, but Jesus found me, Found the sheep that went astray, Threw His loving arms around me, Drew me back into His way.
"I was bruised, but Jesus healed me, Faint was I from many a fall, Sight was gone, and fears possessed me, But He freed me from them all, Days of darkness still come o'er me, Sorrow's paths I often tread, But the Savior still is with me, By His hand I'm safely led."
It is in each of us to hear the gospel call to new life, receive the grace, and act virtuously in this strength. If we do so in ordinary times, then when a time of trial arrives, the eternal grace prevails.
Molly Weisgram has written a book of their family’s experience when husband Chris fell ill with Guillain-Barré syndrome, called GBS. They are faithful Christians, of St John’s parish, with children in St. Joseph’s School.
Molly kept her personal journaling during the harrowing events, and her public posts to Caring Bridge social media. With the polish and precision of an insightful writer, she adds her understanding after the nine months of recovery.
It's also an expression of thanks for the professional health care workers, extended family, and many loving friends.
The book has been published, and is available through Amazon.
Reading her book, The Other Side of Us, I call to mind three Scripture passages.
"I have loved you with an everlasting love." (Jeremiah 31:3) The ancient prophecy tells of the eternal bond of God with us, and is renewed in such resilience in this family. It's a love story.
"How long, O Lord' (Psalm 13:1) The self sacrifice required by love has real pain. Reading this will help other GBS sufferers and their families during the long nights.
"Mary said to the servants, 'Do whatever he tells you.'" (John 2:5) Mary trusted that Jesus would do the right thing at Cana. He transformed water into wine. The dedication to transformation told here raises your spirit.
