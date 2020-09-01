Love barometer in the green yet other times stuck in the red

1 Peter 4:8. "Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins."
My doctor once said that a reasonable amount of weight loss can positively address a host of medical problems. The benefits, he said, would far outweigh the cost.
The same goes for love. Now, I’m not talking about a mushy, free love, flower-power kind of love. Neither am I referring to some convoluted love concoction. I’m talking about the love which comes only from having a personal relationship with God through faith in His Son, Jesus Christ.
Most assuredly, Simon Peter knew this kind of love. The disciple had a history of being impulsive in both word and deed. He could just as easily run off at the mouth as ran away when he should’ve stayed put. His highs were high and his lows hit rock bottom. He could walk on water and sink just as fast. He could recognize Jesus as the Messiah, the Son of the living God and in the next scene he was found to be severely reprimanded by the Savior. He was brave enough to face the enemies of Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane but hours later terrified to be identified as a follower.
Simon Peter was anything but a rock at this point. You could even say he seemed, at times, like a bi-polar believer. But what draws me to the disciple, Peter, is that spitting image - of us.
At times our love barometer can register in the green yet other times it’s stuck in the red. We can be filled with compassion one day and empty the next. We can be an extension of Christ one day and extension cords unplugged the next.
However, following Peter’s infamous denial episode things started to look up. There was, of course, a brief interlude of despondency following the crucifixion and burial, but with the resurrection came a new chapter in Peter’s life. On occasion, he would fall, but never as deep and never with such a resounding thud. Peter’s sin and failure had been completely washed by the love of Christ. Lesson learned.
