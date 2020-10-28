Matthew 22:34-46. The Jewish leaders have been trying to undermine Jesus. To that end they hired a lawyer to confront Jesus. He asks Jesus, “So teacher, which commandment in the law is the greatest?”
Jesus replies. “You shall love the Lord God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest commandment.” Jesus goes on to say, “and a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the laws and the prophets.”
A civilization that abides by, believes in, and bases their faith upon loving the Lord God with all their heart, soul, and mind, AND, who love their neighbors as they so love themselves need no other laws. Can you even imagine such an improbable act by mankind? These people, fully committed, are not going to kill, or lie, or steal, or cheat in any way. They are not going to worship false idols or use the Lord’s name in vain. Their fathers and mothers will always be honored. If only we all, everyone, lived this way we could basically scrap all the thousands of laws on the books. These could carry us well toward a new paradise.
There is a commercial on tv for a law firm, that lawyer named Scott Hoy, with him usually standing in front of a massive wall of legal books. He’s there to help you and of course make money off your trauma and drama. But just think, if every child of God, would just simply abide by the commandments, Scott Hoy would not need his big wall of books. Yes, there are a lot of bad people out there and yes churches have their fair share of them. Church attendance alone does not make you a good person. God even said that good deeds alone cannot get you into his Kingdom.
I can’t help but think of the old Perry Mason shows. Perry wins all his cases, except one. In that same show, he came back to prove his client was innocent after all. Could you imagine being that poor prosecutor, Hamilton Burger? He had no success against Perry Mason at all. His record was laughable. The lawyer who confronted Jesus reminds me of Hamilton Burger. He didn’t have a chance! I doubt he invested completely his heart, mind, and soul in loving our one true God. He certainly didn’t love his neighbor as himself.
If mankind were fully invested in God’s two greatest laws, there would be no need for lawyers like Scott Hoy and Perry Mason. Life would be a beautiful thing. Life would be like — OMG — like Eden.
God tests us every day of our lives and somehow, some way, the collective “WE” always manages to screw it all up. Are we not capable of the depths of love God calls for? I’m not sure I am. I know I am a good person and mean well, but man, “I ain’t that good.”
It sounds so simple, doesn’t it? How can something that has so much profound potential and yet sound so easily attained, be so ridiculously hard for us to do? As you folks reading this can you honestly say, with hand to your heart, you love the Lord God as he so commands us to do? I am asking IF YOU ARE ALL IN! As for me, I know I can’t say I’m all in. I want to. I need to. I just don’t feel worthy of offering a yes. If I ask you if you also love your neighbors (all neighbors) as yourself, I bet fewer of you would say yes.
That is a tough one! It’s human nature, man! Our cores remain rotten to the point that only God can keep that rot in check.
We all have those people that tweak us in ways we have trouble moving past. Some of us have relatives we have not spoken to in years. Is that loving your neighbor as yourself? What about those who have trouble loving themselves? These two greatest commandments might as well be laws of astrophysics, for few truly get their full meaning and intent. Our track record is not so great.
If any good can come out of our predicament, it is that God did grant us an out. That out is through the confession of our sins and the asking on bended knees for God’s forgiveness. Your confession and request for God’s forgiveness must come from the deepest fathoms of your heart, mind, and soul.
We beseech our Father God to forgive us our trespasses; to forgive us our too often waning efforts at keeping God always foremost in our hearts and minds. We want and ask God’s help in our forgiving those who trespass against us. We need God to lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil. We must say that. We must pray that. We must live that. Amen.
