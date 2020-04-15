His great-grandfather had lived a good, long life. Now, after the funeral, family and friends gathered in his home to celebrate the old man’s life.
The young man, a photography buff, had always been fascinated by the framed photos lining the walls. Many were of the old man’s kids and their families, and the newer ones of these featured the old man surrounded by everyone else. But, standing out were black and white photos of the old man with his long-deceased wife. The oldest ones were originally black and white, but the style had appealed to the old couple, so even the more modern framed portraits were printed in black and white.
The first B&W photo one saw on the left wall of the living room was of the two during their honeymoon. The cruise liner’s banner in the background displayed the year, 1947, and written underneath was, “Together forever.” A feather from her bonnet was askew, but no airbrushing or altering of photos was ever allowed by the two.
Further along the wall was one of them holding their first born. The woman appeared pasty, holding the infant with a tired pride. The father’s head was partially blocking a hospital banner “It’s a boy” with the date.
Another shot was of the second child. It was in its mother’s arms. Dad was sitting beside with the first child in his lap, who was in turn lopsidedly holding a sign of the newborn’s name and date.
Following along the walls, there were so many more photos of the couple’s life together. One was of her on a brand new tractor, with Dad and the kids in front holding a sign, 1955 John Deere. Dad gave his bride a necklace at each of the kids’ graduations; the white of the pearl pendants showed so well in B&W.
Their 25th anniversary, 1972, was celebrated with a second cruise. Then, every five years, they went on another trip, with each photo’s interior somewhere displaying the year. One photo was with his arm in a sling; a story in itself. Her dresses were perfect choices for B&W photos. The last cruise photo before she passed away was on their 50th anniversary, 1997. Their happiness together shined through, even in black and white photos.
A color photo showed the old man in a leg cast. He had planned on a cruise that year, which fell through. He healed okay, but had a cane after that.
A few years ago, the old man insisted he go on a cruise, for her sake. It would be their 70th anniversary. The family argued against it, to no avail. It could be a family trip; but he insisted, it would not be the same. Never argue with a stubborn man in his 90s. He came back with a renewed spirit.
The young man stood in front of the latest B&W photo for so long that others came over to see. One by one, they stood beside or behind him. What each saw slowly sank in, and each stood dumbfounded. The photo showed great grandfather and great grandmother arm-in-arm at the railing of a cruise ship. Written under the photo was, “Together forever.” He had a cane. The cruise liner’s banner in the background displayed the year, 2017.
