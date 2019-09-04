Editor:
It was with a great deal of sadness; but without surprise, that I read in today's paper, that our Sen. Jeff Monroe was among 26 current and former South Dakota Republican legislators who filed a letter opposing "Red Flag" legislation designed to make a basic effort to control the mass shootings that have been taking place in our country.
It is painfully obvious to me that Jeff Monroe, along with the other 25 Republicans, have become so controlled by the NRA that they buy into the argument made by one of the letter signers: "There is no way to prevent someone from committing mass murder, they will just use a knife, or a vehicle, or a myriad of other weapons".
Anyone who can compare the damage done by an individual using a knife to using an AR-15 Assault Rifle, needs to be voted out of office NOW.
Tom Scheinost, Fort Pierre
