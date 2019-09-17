Editor:
In response to Mr. Scheinosts' misguided and dare I say idiotic post condemning Senator Monroe's stand on "red flag" laws, I must admit that I am saddened by your lack of compassion for the families of the victims of 9/11 whom we have just memorialized again. Thousands murdered with planes, not guns! That you letter published on 9/11 did not go unnoticed. Senator Monroe take a common sense approach to governing and I support that above the knee jerk "take all the guns away" mentality!
A proud gun owner...
Rebecca Vance, Pierre
