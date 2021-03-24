And what do you benefit if you gain the whole world but lose your own soul? Mark 8:36 (NLT).
I love the theology found in old hymns. Often times the verbiage will paint heavenly images across my soul. There’s an old Gaither song called “I Believe in a Hill Called Mount Calvary”. The first verse reads: There are things as we travel this earth’s shifting sands That transcend all the reason of man; But the things that matter the most in this world, They can never be held in our hand.
What matters most? That’s a good 21st Century question. Is it education, cars, houses, travel, money in the bank, security for retirement? The list is endless. I’ve driven a Ferrari, ridden in a 1923 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost through the narrow-hedged lanes of Wordsworth's English Lake District. I’ve been a passenger in an Aston Martin zipping along at over 100mph in a 30mph zone. I’ve owned a 1965 convertible Mustang, 289 V8, 4 speed and a 1977 T-Top Corvette and managed to sell both of them at strategic times when they returned to me bottom dollar. I have owned and ridden BMW, Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles.
I have lived in and consequently have travelled to some of the most enchanting places on earth, but none of this lends a single ounce of spiritual credibility. I have been to Mount Calvary! Yes, the one in Jerusalem.
But, infinitely more important I have knelt, by faith, at the foot of the cross, dared not to lift my eyes from earth’s dust, had a single drop of the Saviors blood wash away the filth of my sin and there I received complete and undeserved forgiveness.
Nothing compares. Nothing even comes close. Of all the tangible things that have slipped through my fingers only God’s grace matters most — matters eternally. Cars rust, houses decay, travel is forgotten as our minds begin to fade, money runs out and retirement ceases to bring the once-thought pleasures, but Jesus Christ still thrills my very soul.
