At the last City Council meeting, it was my privilege to declare the day, April 19, “Bob Ricketts Day” in the City of Fort Pierre. It just happened to be Bob’s 81st birthday, but it was also his last regular Council meeting, after 40 years!
It was definitely a bittersweet moment. Most of us have served with and learned a great deal from Bob. Todd Bernhard reminisced about his 14 years with his council-mate. City Superintendent Vern Thorson joked about being on probation for a year after his hire, something he was sure was Bob’s doing.
The occasion was made special by the surprise appearance of a roomful of his immediate family; his wife Jean, children and their spouses, a sister, grandchildren, and even a great-granddaughter.
The proclamation, which was read at the end of the meeting, described Bob’s life story which began in Fort Pierre, graduating from Fort Pierre High School in 1958, pursuing a career in construction which took him and Jean to 28 states, and a move back to Fort Pierre in 1969. Bob’s roots run deep in this community. He commented that there have been five generations of Ricketts doing business in Fort Pierre.
Bob’s service to the City of Fort Pierre began when he was elected to the Council in 1974. He served briefly as mayor and returned to the Council. He served continuously from 1985 to 2021, establishing the record for longest-serving alderman in Fort Pierre history. Bob is a staunch volunteer for his parish, St. John’s Catholic Church. He also served on a long list of boards and committees.
Please join us in wishing Bob a well-deserved retirement at an open house in his honor on Wednesday, April 28th, from 4-6 at the Sutley Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.