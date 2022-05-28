I’m the Capital Journal’s new assistant editor. I started remotely earlier this month and already had the pleasure of speaking with a number of residents and local officials.
Fear not, I’m definitely not staying remote.
I believe the best reporting is done on the ground and interacting with and living in the community you serve.
Finding housing is the issue holding me back. I’ve got a 6-year-old, 70-pound lab-rottweiler mix who’s still a ball of energy. I need something that gives him space to roam while I’m out covering the news. Once I find a place that meets my (dog’s) needs, I’ll be there.
Feel free to email me with any leads.
I graduated from Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington, with a degree in journalism in 2020.
Shortly after graduating I moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota, and served as the reporter for the News Monitor. The News Monitor is a weekly newspaper owned by Wick Communications that covers the towns of Fairmount, Lidgerwood, Wyndmere and Hankinson, North Dakota, and is part of the same network of newspapers as the Capital Journal.
I covered everything — sports, government, events, you name it. I met a lot of wonderful people and learned a lot. I find myself missing those towns and people frequently.
I worked at the News Monitor for just over a year before I burned out and decided to step away. I tried my hand at being a bank teller for a couple months and quickly realized that it wasn’t for me.
I frequently found myself wondering what I’d be reporting on if I was still at the News Monitor.
Journalism allows for a certain kind of freedom and creativity that’s hard to find in any other profession. Not only that, but it allows you to continue to learn and step outside your comfort zone.
So here I am.
After taking a few months away from journalism I feel a renewed sense of passion and interest.
In the short time I’ve been at the Capital Journal, I’ve already learned a lot from Managing Editor Jorge Encinas. I want to learn more and apply that knowledge to become a better journalist.
The Midwest is a unique place with one-of-a-kind people and I’m excited to continue working there. I look forward to meeting you all and serving the community.
