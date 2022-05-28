Hello Pierre! My name is Jayden Fore and I am the Capital Journal’s newest intern reporter. I started on May 17 and while I’ve never worked in a newsroom, I’m excited to be interning here in Pierre for the next couple of months. Since I am going to be here for a little while, I think it’s only fitting that readers get to know me a little.
I am originally from Oklee, Minnesota, and don’t worry most people I meet have never heard of it either. Oklee is a very small town in northwest Minnesota with about 400 people, even smaller than Pierre. I grew up there with my parents, Leif and Dawn, and my little brother Ezra.
After graduating high school in Oklee I moved to Fargo, North Dakota, to pursue my degree in journalism with a minor in psychology at North Dakota State University. I’ve lived in Fargo for the last four years with my best friend and roommate Marissa. Within the last year I had been searching in Fargo for an internship to help me fulfill my graduation requirements as well as help me gain meaningful experience.
After months of searching and applying for different places, the Capital Journal offered me a job in Pierre. I took it right away without any hesitation and then realized I would be moving 5-7 hours away from my parents and friends. Which is very scary and a little intimidating. Fortunately for me, I knew Pierre a little bit before coming as I actually have family here — my aunt Tina and my cousin Jolene, who is graciously allowing me to stay with her while I’m here.
Last week was my first week at the Capital Journal and I really did not know what to expect. I have taken many classes and done many practice interviews and stories, but I’m a firm believer that you never really know what something is like until you do it. So the first week naturally was a little intimidating for me. I never interviewed someone I didn’t know or had to cold call someone. So, I was rather overwhelmed.
But my first couple of stories showed me that Pierre is really a great community to do stories. I got to interview some really awesome people from Pierre and Fort Pierre’s youth centers. Kristie Maher, Aaron Fabel, Rebecca Spoehr, and Kristine Heinen all made my job super easy and were all very friendly and accommodating. Fabel was even kind enough to give me a tour of Oahe Family YMCA because I had actually never been inside a YMCA before.
I also had the pleasure of doing a story on the foreign exchange student program here in Pierre which was a lot of fun to do. Amanda and Jason Dodson were a joy to talk to and not only answered all of my questions, but we’re also extremely nice and welcoming during my first week.
When I told my mom about all the nice people I had met last week, my mom said that it sounded like I was living in Mayberry, the town in the Andy Griffith Show. She’s kind of right though, this town has a very good sense of community and I look forward to writing more stories here! If you have any story ideas, I would love to hear about it. You can email me at jfore@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.