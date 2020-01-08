Today I’d like to return to one of my favorite plant genus, Schlumbergera, the Christmas or holiday cactus. Favored as you may recall not just because of the beautiful flower displays they put on when not much else is flowering, or that they are a true cactus something I’ve always been drawn to, but simply for the sound of their name - Schlumbergera.
By the way, we’re still looking for yellow flowering plants, but haven’t found any yet.
So, about a month ago we covered how to get these plants to bloom. Half-days of complete darkness in the fall triggers the plants to start forming flower buds, keeping the soil evenly moist, and room temperatures in the low 60s. You can find advice that says to let the soil dry out between watering but research has proven that that will actually decrease the numbers of flowers per stem. If your holiday cactus stops or doesn’t bloom, it’s probably getting too much light. Heavy trimming or removal of a big shade tree outside can dramatically affect how much light comes through windows, so keep that in mind.
Well-draining soil is absolutely necessary. We’ve seen more suffering holiday cactus due to poor draining soil or pots without drain holes than anything else. If you use drip trays, make sure they’re emptied after the pot has finished draining to avoid letting the roots sit in water. A typical response to over-watering is the loss of stems with rot spots near the joints, and rotting roots but to see that you have to take the plant out of its soil.
So as we get to the time when your holiday cactus have finished blooming, it’s time to start thinking about propagation - if you want to do that. Our article a month ago covered that. Some sources recommend annual repotting. I’m not sure each and every year is necessary, but new potting mix probably isn’t a bad idea as that would help maintain the good drainage these plants like. These plants like to be a little root bound so don’t increase the size of the pot more than a half-inch to an inch depending on the size of the plant.
East windows are recommended for the flowering period but in the growing season they should be moved to south-facing windows or even outside. If they get too much direct light the leaves (stems actually) will start to discolor, so keep vigilant about that. If inside let them get a few hours of direct light. If they are outside put them in a spot that gets at most diffused sunlight, and make sure you remember to bring them back in in the fall before a fall frost.
During the growing season, and especially if you take your plants outside, they will require more frequent watering than during the flowering season. From April through about September or October, apply a general fertilizer monthly. Always keep the soil evenly moist, especially in the fall, always keep the soil well-draining, don’t let them freeze, best propagation time is early spring, and day length and temperatures in the fall are important to flower bud formation.
That’s about it! These are true cactus and their care is not that difficult.
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
