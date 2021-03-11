The main run of the 96th Legislative Session ended as it always does: with adoption of a balanced budget.
This is no small feat. Dozens of states fail to balance their budgets year after year. In South Dakota, a balanced budget is engrained in our governing philosophy. It is our tradition. We need to honor it. I’m proud to have cast my vote in favor of our balanced budget.
The legislative process makes a lot of noise. There are headlines on all sorts of bills, actions, and statements made in our Capitol during the two-month period. Some of them impact a few people in a major way, some impact a lot of people in a minor way, and some impact almost no one in any way.
I’d like to highlight three topics that came through our legislative process that will have a substantial impact on a good number of folks.
1. Expanded Broadband Access. We made a $100 million investment in connecting our entire state to high-speed broadband internet. Tens of thousands of South Dakotans have insufficient internet connection for working, playing, receiving healthcare, or getting an education in the 21st Century. These funds will be matched a like amount from private industry and the federal government to connect each of our citizens to high-speed, reliable internet. With these massive upgrades, all South Dakotans should be equipped for decades to come.
2. State Fair DEX Building. After the Beef Barn at the State Fairgrounds burned down last year, the Governor, State Fair management, and community of Huron stepped up. They put forward a plan to not only replace the old Beef Barn, but to build a new facility that can host world-class events, from concerts and expos to cattle showing and rodeos. If you haven’t been to the State Fair in a few years, now you have a reason to go. We’re awfully frugal, but it’s okay for our state to have nice things. I’m looking forward to bringing my children (and maybe even their children!) to the Dex. It’ll be a great thing for our state for the long haul.
3. Medical Marijuana. There were a lot of headlines, a couple bills, and a fair amount of gnashing of teeth over the implementation of Initiated Measure 26, which passed in November and is slated to become law on July 1, 2021. I supported IM26 throughout the campaign and voted for it. I know people who have used cannabis as part of their care regimen during bouts with cancer. I think it can help. So, I was glad that we ultimately voted to have IM26 go into effect, on time, without amendment. I know it will put a burden on our Department of Health (who have had a heck of a year), but I am glad to know the law will be faithfully implemented.
Thank you for the faith you’ve placed in me and the friendship you’ve shown me. I worked as hard as I could all year to serve our state and district. I know I didn’t get everything right, and appreciate all the emails, calls, and text messages. Those notes helped – even when they were telling me I voted wrong!
In the next few months, I’m going to get back to being a good husband, father, law partner, and cow hand. I’ve got more than a little making up to do. Once I get my feet back under me, I plan to undertake some earnest study of a number of crucial issues for our state. If you’ve got any ideas for policies that should be examined or changed, I hope you’ll drop me a line at Will.Mortenson@sdlegislature.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.