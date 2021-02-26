We have two weeks to go in the 96th legislative session. While the Resolution that I filed earlier this week has garnered a lot of outside attention, I want you to know that my attention remains on finishing the legislative priorities of District 24. So, here are the things I’ll be working hard on:
1. South Dakota Freedom Scholarship. The needs-based scholarship that I wrote to you about in December got a fancy name when the bill was being put together. The South Dakota Freedom Scholarship will be operated in an endowment structure. We have one-time money now, so the prudent thing is to put $50 million into this scholarship, to match $100 million put in by generous private donors, and the interest from those funds will be used annually to fund scholarships for low-income students to attend universities in South Dakota. It’s a common sense, conservative, and innovative approach that I’m proud to support.
2. State Employee Compensation and Benefits. Your District 24 delegation (Weisgram-Duvall-me) are working hard to get the best deal we can for state employees. We have heard trepidation over the change to the state employee health insurance plan and are discussing options to ensure that folks on the lower end of the state employee pay scale, in particular, are not adversely affected by this change. The Administration is approaching this with good intentions and raises a good point: state employee compensation (salary + benefits) should look more like the private sector. However, if the benefits are going to be made to look more like the private sector, then the pay needs to look more like the private sector, too. The three of us are collectively fighting on this issue.
3. Homeschool Bill. Senate Bill 177 has passed the Senate, which contains several topics related to homeschool education in South Dakota. I support parents’ rights to homeschool. The provisions of this bill include: homeschool student participation in extracurricular activities, removal of all testing obligations, and a generally loosening of reporting requirements. On education topics, I try to laser-focus on the impact on students and student achievement. I can see the benefit for students in extracurricular participation, but as drafted, that provision would place an unfunded mandate on our schools. The other provisions concern me, as I worry about their impact on students without strong support systems at home. I plan to work with other legislators to amend and improve the bill. I’m hopeful we can craft the bill into something positive for all students which I can support.
As I told you the campaign, I’m going to keep my eye on the ball: making South Dakota an attractive place for hardworking young families. That means quality education, strong agriculture, and a good measure of freedom. I’ll never forget our debt to the men and women in uniform and those keeping us safe at home. I’d appreciate your feedback and advice throughout the session.
