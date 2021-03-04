Every year I’ve been involved in the legislative session, I never seem to remember it until the end. It’s the budget.
We spend seven or eight weeks using our enthusiasm, time, energy, and effort on the various bills that have been proposed. We wrestle with them and raise them up in the public consciousness. To those involved in the process, including the legislators, lobbyists, and public advocates, these issues are monumental. They are emotional. They matter a great deal. To those who are not directly involved, they are often unseen.
However, no matter the level of involvement or attention, the state budget impacts all South Dakotans. Setting a fiscally conservative, targeted budget is the most important thing we do this year.
How much do we spend? How much do we save? Can we pay our teachers? Our nurses? Our state employees? Are we funding special projects? With one week left, I’d like to provide an update on the most important budget aspects to me.
1. Conservative budgeting. We don’t spend money we don’t have. We don’t spend one-time money on ongoing projects. This year, with a windfall of revenue from federal stimulus and conservative revenue projections, we added money to a Trust fund, paid off high-interest bonds, and created an endowment for Needs Based Scholarships rather than an ongoing obligation. I’m proud of these steps to keep our state budget on solid footing.
2. Targeted, Needed Funding. I’m committed to maintaining the Governor’s recommended 2.4% increase in funding for schools, state employee wages, and Medicaid providers. With inflation below that level this year, we are catching up this year to the degree we can. If we are going to stay out of 50th place in teacher pay, it requires constant vigilance and annual priority. I’m always going to fight for our schools, state employees, and Medicaid providers.
3. Special projects. Next week, we will vote to provide funding for statewide broadband access, upgrades to the railroad from Fort Pierre to Rapid City, and a new, world-class livestock arena at our State Fairgrounds. I’d also like to point out a particular priority of mine – mental health and addiction treatment. I’m working with my colleagues from Rapid City and Sioux Falls to help fund facilities to ensure access to services in those communities, rather than incarceration, where such access is feasible and appropriate. We’ve got a long way to go in this area, but these new facilities will help move us in the right direction.
As I told you the campaign, I’m going to keep my eye on the ball: making South Dakota an attractive place for hardworking young families. That means quality education, strong agriculture, and a good measure of freedom. I’ll never forget our debt to the men and women in uniform and those keeping us safe at home. I’d appreciate your feedback and advice throughout the session. Don’t ever hesitate to drop me a line at Will.Mortenson@sdlegislature.gov.
