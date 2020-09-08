Moving out of our comfort zones

The gospel passage from Matthew 16: 21-28 is a tough one. This is the turning point in this gospel where Jesus began to announce what he must do and how it would end on this earth for him. Likewise he told his disciples that they too most likely would face death for their belief.
Peter began to shout at Jesus and said, "God forbid it. Lord! This must never happen to you!" The response he received from Jesus was one of the harshest rebukes recorded in the gospels, "Get behind me, Satan! You are a stumbling block to me!" The whole story was pretty serious. It is the kind of gospel that should make us sit up and take notice, and realize that being a Christian is not just a bed of roses. It is a serious commitment to a radical new way of life.
Well, to tell you the truth, this week's gospel makes taking up your cross and following Jesus look a whole lot easier. Yes, I will take up my cross and follow you, Jesus. I am even willing to die for my faith.
We can say that easily, because here in the United States we can be pretty sure that we will never have to die physically for our faith. But take a look two chapters ahead in Matthew 18: 15-20. Here is where the rubber hits the road. This is a part of what Jesus meant when he said, "take up your cross and follow me."
In Matthew 18: 15 Jesus said, "if another member of the church sins against you, go and point out the fault when the two of you are alone." Oh, right! Is there anything harder than confronting someone who has hurt you? Especially when you know them well?
It is so much easier to share your complaint with others and not the person who hurt you. Triangulation is so tempting to do.
But this is what this gospel is all about. It is about how we should behave if we are indeed going to call ourselves members of God's family. The bottom line is that we need to look after one another and that means to be honest with one another.
This is not easy as it sounds and we know it. How many of us actually feel comfortable confronting someone who has wronged us? We often fail even in what we know should be the best of circumstances. But this is life. Gossip happens and people are hurt in so many different ways. We all make poor choices at times. We are human after all. We will fail because we are not perfect.
This gospel also talks about reconciliation. Reconciliation, because what we say and do does have an impact, not only on the person we have wronged, but on our whole faith community. We are the people of God and what we do affects the whole. We show this in how we worship, are baptized, confess, pass the peace and even the hymns we sing.
So, Jesus says, go to the one who wronged you or vice versa. If that does not work, go to your faith community. Now, more than one thing can happen. Going to the community means sharing perceptions. Maybe we have misunderstood what was said turning out that we have not been wronged at all.
If the community does not seem to be able to help, treat this person as you would a Gentile or tax collector. Jesus' disciples would have understood that because being either was considered to be an outsider. They could be ignored or pushed aside.
Except that the disciples saw how Jesus treated Gentiles and tax collectors. He invited them to eat with them, join them for discussion and heal them. Jesus welcomed these outsiders to be part of their community. Remember Matthew's account of the Canaanite woman? Remember how Jesus had an epiphany causing him to go beyond the cultural boundaries he grew up with? He healed them, and a tax collector was in his closest circle of disciples.
We cannot put limits to our forgiveness either. We cannot say, "Okay, fine, that did not work. I do not have to do anything more. I'll wash my hands of them." Reconciliation means the door to forgiveness has to stay open. But there is more. When we wrong others, we must repent.
So what do we take from Matthew 18: 15-20? If we want our life as a church to grow, we need to work constantly on how we are witnesses of God's love. Others must see how we care for each other. They should hear us say kind words to and about each other and see us forgive and ask for forgiveness.
It is not always easy, and we will not always do it. But as we TRY to live as we are called to live, we have only to remember that Jesus also said, "where two or three are gathered in my name, there I am among them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.