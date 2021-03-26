Dear Capital Journal Readers,
As many of you know, we've been without an official managing editor since the passing of Casey Junkins. Along with that, one of our best reporters left to take another position at a newspaper in South Dakota shortly after that. Thankfully, reporters and editors from some of our sister newspapers have pitched in and come to Pierre to work with our team and make sure we continued to deliver the best in local news and information.
I'm happy to announce that we have filled both of those positions in the past week with some excellent journalists.
Our new managing editor, Jorge Encinas, comes from Tucson, Arizona, where he worked as a reporter for the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun since January 2019. Jorge joined the U.S. Army in 2005 and was deployed for two tours in Iraq. Jorge returned to Tucson in 2011.
In 2015, he completed his bachelor's degree in journalism and finished his master's a year later, both at the University of Arizona. After college, he spent a winter completing an internship with National Public Radio's Code Switch podcast in Washington.
Despite weather-canceling flights, Jorge arrived about two weeks ago to work with the Capital Journal temporarily. Luckily for us, it didn't take long for him to see the possibilities and beauty in Pierre, and decide to make it his home. Jorge will officially report to work at the Capital Journal on April 19.
Our new reporter, Mike Woodel, comes to us from Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Mike has worked as a reporter at several newspapers, including the Independent Record in Helena, Montana, where he served as the Local and State Government Reporter, and The Daily Gamecock at the University of South Carolina where he served as Sportswriter, News Editor, and Senior News Writer. Mike fell in love with the beauty of South Dakota several years ago and has wanted to live here for some time. Mike starts on Monday, March 29.
We've also added some additional responsibilities to Scott Millard's role as our Sports reporter. Effective immediately Scott's role is Sports and Recreation Reporter. Not only will he continue to cover local school sports, but he will also cover hiking, biking, and other non-traditional sports. Scott is taking this on at the perfect time as Spring is not far away.
I'm excited about our new team members and know they will work to continue to help us to achieve our goal of being the BEST source of local news and information for Hughes and Stanley counties.
