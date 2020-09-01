Nine inspirations from the life of Charles de Foucauld

Just over a hundred years ago, a priest died in the sands of the Sahara, after years of Christian witness.
I first read of Charles de Foucauld during my college seminary. In priestly life, I am part of a Jesus Caritas fraternity, inspired by his life and example. We dedicate ourselves to the love of Jesus in faithful ministry, Eucharistic Adoration, solitude time, and review of life with brother priests.
Charles, born 1858 in Strasbourg, deceased 1916 in Algeria , was a heroic witness to love of Jesus. On 27 May 2020, Pope Francis proclaimed that he will be canonized a saint at a future day.
1) Tragedies of youth and wandering passions.
Born to a prosperous family, both parents died while he was a child. His family was forced to move during the Franco-Prussian War. Raised by devout grandfather, Charles received communion and confirmation, but soon gave up on prayer and virtue. Determined to achieve fame, he joined the military for the calvary of the French Foreign Legion in Algeria. After a couple of years, he quit rather than obey discipline. He returned to spend his fortune on Paris parties.
2) Learning languages.
One characteristic of Charles' life before and after conversion was delight in conversation, with people speaking different languages. He loved books as a child. As a soldier in the Sahara he was impressed by the reverence of Muslim prayer. He spoke enough Hebrew to pass as a rabbi during a geographic exploration of Morroco. He studied biblical languages during seminary. At the end of his life he was completing a grammar of the Tuareg. He listened intensely to people, a desire born first of curiosity, then out of reverence “for Christ in the least of my brothers and sisters”
(3) Conversion by study and sacrament.
As he wearied of life's pleasures, he picked up a book given him at his first holy communion. He listened to his cousin Marie and sought out a teacher. He prayed in empty churches to rediscover the God he missed. And one fateful day, Fr. Huvelin urged him to confess, he surrendered his sins to God, and the grace of the sacrament of penance turned around his life.
(4) Vocation search
“As soon as I came to believe there was a God, I understood that I could not do otherwise than live only for him.” And his search for how to serve Christ began: through French seminary, Trappist monasteries, writing a rule for austere consecrated life, obedience to a bishop to serve in the Sahara. Through long hours in prayer, and delight in serving people poor in this world’s good (whom he would have loathed earlier), he found the love of Christ.
(5) Jesus of Nazareth
He served as a gardener for a monastery of Poor Clares in Nazareth from 1897-1900. He was impressed by the realization that Jesus spent the majority of his life in a working family. He wanted to imitate the simple, ordinary, and hidden way of living the gospel. The nuns convinced him to be ordained a priest, which occurred in 1901.
(6) Solitude with Blessed Sacrament
With all the different places Charles lived, he was renewed in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. "Prayer is just conversation with God: listening to him; speaking with him; gazing upon him in silence. The best prayer is the one in which there is the most love. Adoration, wordless admiration, that is the most eloquent form of prayer: that wordless admiration which contains the most passionate declaration of love."
(7) Care given and received.
Like most missionaries, he gave in charity and service to poor Saharan families. They honored him as a Christian marabout. Toward the end of life, he was malnourished, at death's door. A woman he befriended found him, cared for him, feeding him with goat's milk. He wrote in his journal: "I think that there is no passage of the Gospel that has made a deeper impression on me or changed my life more than this one: ‘Whatever you do to one of these little ones, you do it to me.’ If we think of it, that these are the words of Uncreated Truth, words from the mouth that said, ‘This is my body... this is my blood...’ then how forcefully we are impelled to seek Jesus and love him in the ‘little ones’".
(8) Letters and review of life
Charles wrote often: letters to family and friends, letter to Fr Huvelin for discernment, diary entries of dialogues with the Lord. He reviewed his life with his French spiritual director. Like St Augustine in the Confessions, we can trace the growth of holiness through his journals. They were read widely in France between the world wars; in a dark European society, Charles’ love shown brightly, and inspired new communities of consecrated life. (A biography with quotations can be found at charlesdefoucauld.org)
(9) Readiness for union with Jesus
Charles tragic death came at the hands of Arabs allied with Germans. They thought he was hiding weapons. As a French soldier, he was trained to kill or be killed serving his country. After conversion to Christ, Charles was transformed by the love of the Good Shepherd, laying down his life for the sheep. His most famous writing, The Prayer of Abandonment, was begun in his Trappist days, kindling his desire for martyrdom. Charles wrote it as a continuation of Jesus teaching disciples to pray, as words from the cross.
“Father, I abandon myself into your hands; do with me what you will. Whatever you may do, I thank you: I am ready for all, I accept all. Let only your will be done in me, and in all your creatures. I wish no more than this, O Lord. Into your hands I commend my soul; I offer it to you with all the love of my heart, for I love you, Lord, and so need to give myself, to surrender myself into your hands, without reserve, and with boundless confidence, for you are my Father.”
