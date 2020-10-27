Not reckless defiance but a step toward sanity

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God.” Isaiah 41:10a
This past week we attended a five-day motorcycle rally in the beautiful Ozark region of western Arkansas. Almost 3,000 bikers from all over North America and Canada brought a thunderous echo to the hills.
In our present cultural climate some would strongly suggest this was a reckless gathering. Others however, would see this as a step towards the return of sanity.
Nonetheless, it was most certainly a time of needed spiritual rapture in a world gone mad. No one was forced or shamed into attending. There was no arm twisting, only hands raised to glorify the King of kings. Souls were refreshed as they collectively revisited the cross. Ministry was alive. Evangelism took place and lives were changed.
It wasn’t defiance — simply worship, and in a world that is, today, punctuated by fear, I was reminded to fear not. Found deep in the prophecies of Isaiah we are instructed to “fear not.” Some would say it’s easier said than done. Health concerns, stock market investments, retirement income, job security, you name it; all of us seem to have ample reason for fear, worry and anxiety. Yet fear controls and God’s perfect love will cast out all fear, or the control this world has placed upon us.
We live in controlling times. Wear the mask, don’t enter this building or that building. Buck the system and you’re shamed for not towing the culturally accepted party line — so we comply, like it or not.
To “fear not” means to embrace God’s control and not to be shackled by the world’s control. Remember, it’s never defiance when we choose to freely worship our God and Savior, Jesus Christ.
