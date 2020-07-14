The great challenge of 'being church' in the 21st Century is embodying Christ’s presence in meaningful and relevant ways for an ever-changing world.
This pandemic has served to quicken our pace all the more in creating ministries that relate to where folks find themselves comfortable participating in our community. In a recent article, I wrote of the silver linings we’ve discovered as church during a pandemic. All of those remain true, especially expanding our virtual welcome, but we are still grieving what we miss about true embodiment: the hugs, the handshakes, the singing, and the unencumbered conversation.
The nature of being church has always involved a physical manifestation of presence. We share in the Lord’s Supper as a tangible reminder of unity. We affirm baptism as a physical sign of grace. We show up for memorials and weddings, confirmations and new member Sundays, all because being in one another’s physical presence affects our spirits.
Yet here we are, being asked to distance from something at the very core of our faith practices. It’s hard. It’s hard to understand one another while wearing masks. It’s hard to refrain from hugging at a funeral. It’s nearly impossible to resist the urge to draw closer than within six feet of a friend.
We recently had the deep privilege of witnessing to the life and legacy of Enid Hyde, our first memorial service back in the sanctuary since March. Trust me when I say we felt the deep weight of physical distance. Our leadership team created a risk mitigation plan, which everyone in attendance graciously followed. One of the concessions I made as a minister was to distance myself far enough into the chancel, so that I might remove my mask to speak. I placed a music stand roughly 20 feet from the nearest pew, for the purpose of setting a boundary.
And what’s the first impulse I had when addressing the congregation? To break that boundary for the sake of drawing closer. I actually stepped in front of the music stand to welcome folks into our sacred moment, catching my error in time to move behind the music stand for the remainder of the service. It was for me a deep reminder of how very difficult it is to be emotionally close while maintaining physical distance. Yes, I believe it can be done, but for me, it’s going to take a lot of practice.
That’s why the refrain being used so often makes perfect sense: Practice physical distancing. Because let’s face it, we’re not good at it yet! Especially in the church, it feels counter-intuitive to the emotional intimacy we seek.
And yet here we are, faced with a question of how to care for one another in this unprecedented moment. I believe our answer lies in our willingness to practice. Doing new things has become the norm in these past few months, and we’ve learned so much about our capacity for creative change. One of these changes that will no doubt face the church for months and years is how to continue embodying Christ’s presence with one another … from greater physical distance.
As church, we’ve made courageous changes in the past, we’re making them as I type this, and we’ll continue to make brave new choices to care for our neighbors in the midst of a call to physically distance. So for now, our job is to practice until it becomes a fluid way of being together. Six feet apart, we’ll be using our eyes to smile behind a mask at the surprising ways Spirit shows up right when we need her.
If you see me and I’m not practicing physical distancing, just reference this article and say, “Hey Pastor, let’s keep practicing!” We’re in this together, nurturing community in Christ’s name.
