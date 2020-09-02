“On the Conscience”

In our secular age, many confess that they do not believe in God. “Where’s the evidence for his existence?” they say.
While I think such a question is silly (because it is God’s existence that makes the questioning of his existence possible), I can play the game.
Consider the human conscience. The conscience is the human faculty that distinguishes between right and wrong. The conscience is not itself the basis of right or wrong. It is not the law of God. Rather, the conscience is the internal mechanism that tells us whether we are following the law of God.
Animals don’t have a conscience. While my black lab does respond with sadness if I scold him for acting naughty, he does not feel badly because he broke God’s law. Rather, he feels badly because I’m angry. He is able to tell when I am upset with him, though he’s not able to discern right and wrong. His ability to discern my feelings is not an indication that he understands God’s law.
The function of the conscience is twofold. It either accuses us or defends us (Rom 2:15). When our conscience accuses us, it attacks us by making us feel guilty, shamed, depressed, and anxious. It is miserable to suffer a guilty conscience. The conscience can be unrelenting in its accusations. However, the conscience also defends us from charges of wrongdoing. Let’s say that you’ve been accused of some sin that you didn’t do. You might have an inner peace about this situation. Where does some of this peace come from? The conscience. It protects us from false accusations.
Only the blood of Jesus can cleanse the conscience (Heb 9:14). Only his grace can quiet its relentless attacks. Herman Bavinck, my favorite theologian, says this: “A true conscience comes only through faith; its accusations can be stopped only by the cross, where God’s law was fully satisfied.”
What’s all this mean for you? God is real. Your conscience is evidence of that. Listen to your conscience. Don’t run from it. When it accuses you, take those accusations to God. Ask God to cleanse you from an “evil conscience” (Heb 10:22). Do not allow your conscience to condemn you anymore. Follow the apostle Paul’s example: “Always take pains to have a clear conscience toward both God and man” (Acts 24:16).
