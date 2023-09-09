Flags Across the Bridge in remembrance of 9-11 II
Buy Now

U.S. and South Dakota flags ride the breeze from atop the bridge between Pierre and Fort Pierre in remembrance of 9/11. 

 Photo by Del Bartels 2020

The days of media interviews and community club presentations about 9/11 have faded into the past like a long-forgotten photograph in a dusty album.

It wasn’t always this way. There was a time people wanted to know about my experience of surviving the attack on the Pentagon. “Where were you?” they’d ask, and then share their own story, of where they were when they heard the news, of how it changed their life. Those days have faded over time, as all memories do. Yet I’m going to tell you my story anyway.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments