Here’s a bit more certainty about worship. “One Hope Ecumenical Worship” is happening each Sunday in July and August at Griffin Park starting at 9:30 a.m. outside the shelter.
Pastors Lizette Hunt — First Baptist, Greg Kroger — First United Methodist, and Emily Munger — First Congregational UCC are teaming up to offer a joint worship each Sunday. Music leadership will rotate, and one pastor will take the lead each Sunday, although all three churches will be represented within worship.
Open Communion in the park this Sunday — bring your own elements from home or grab some at the park. We’re celebrating the freedom we receive in Christ, freedom to live in love and not fear.
We’re also setting up a separate Facebook page to house our Facebook Live Worship by the same name, “One Hope Ecumenical Worship.”
All are welcome. Thanks so much. Let me know if you have any more questions.
