Electricity seems to touch nearly every aspect of modern society. It cools and heats our food, makes our favorite television shows possible and powers every light switch we touch. It drives a dizzying array of computer systems, smartphones, power tools and new cars. If you’ve ever experienced a prolonged blackout, you understand just how reliant we are upon electrical power.

It is what separates us from our ancestors, and so we should be very careful to never take it for granted, especially with the population growing and energy demands increasing. Resources are limited, and our nation is moving away from coal-fired power plants and towards renewable, low-carbon energy sources.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments