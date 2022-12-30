Nearly two full years ago, Summit Carbon Solutions announced plans to partner with seven ethanol plants here in South Dakota. Since that time, there has been an extensive discussion around this project on a wide range of topics including economic benefits, environmental benefits, safety, and more.

Although some opponents have consistently advanced misinformation, there are several facts that are indisputable, and as a result, it is critical that the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission resist unnecessary delays in the regulatory proceedings around this critical investment in our infrastructure.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments