In response to the Op-Ed by William Hume (“Op-Ed: Over the horizon for South Dakota,” A4, March 8). I thought for a minute I was having a bad dream, and Joe Biden’s SOTU speech was coming back to haunt me.
I didn’t catch where Mr. Hume was from, although he was described as a “retired gentleman from civil engineering” and his wife is a multinational banker. As he describes in his dream, corn and soybeans will be planted all the way to Rapid City.
I drove to Rapid City a few times last summer and yes, there was a cornfield between Wall and Rapid City. It didn’t get very tall. There are two reasons row crops taper off as you go west: soil quality and rainfall. But Hume has found a solution for that, he has predicted we will have “Plants with deeper, stronger roots that punch through hard and dry soil, retaining water more efficiently with thicker stalks that resist strong winds.” Hmm, he also says “border-to-border crop expansion in South Dakota will open-up new directions in climatology and airable land usage, helping to relieve long dry spells by releasing more moisture into the air, creating more rain.” I wish I had known about this in 2012.
Then Hume starts talking about “investments,” “new money,” “Billions of dollars are being distributed today, by way of the ‘Infrastructure Jobs Act.’” He sees “production facilities for wind power with thousands of new blades installed, free energy financed by eco-investors, driving a new clean-and-green industry.”
My brief reply to all this nonsense is because European countries like Germany replaced their nuclear and coal plants with wind turbines, they are at the mercy of Russia for their energy needs. The “green new deal” is a pipe dream, a taxpayer scam that takes money from the middle class and transfers it to multinational corporations under the guise of “climate change” which is the religion of the left — along with our Governor, and our three representatives in Washington, D.C. who support it in return for campaign money.
One of South Dakota’s priceless attractions for people moving here is the vast openness and the quality of rural living. This is being destroyed by the “thousands of wind turbines” that are covering the landscape. Hume wants even more.
I hope his freight car manufacturing facility in Pierre can find 5,000 employees to work there, as nearly every employer in Pierre is hiring also.
Let’s wake up from this dream and face reality. We’re in a war with Russia and that war is really about energy and who controls it. We are approaching hyperinflation because the Federal Reserve started printing money in 2008-09 and hasn’t stopped. Our country is 30 trillion dollars in debt. Our grocery shelves are becoming more bare every week. And our Governor is posting photos of herself as a Rodeo Queen on Facebook and our three congressmen in Washington, D.C. are nowhere to be found.
So, Mr. Hume, I think our state’s future would be better served by our people and our local political representatives and not the elite liberal thinkers and multinational corporations that are taking more of South Dakota’s natural beauty, resources and local control every year.
Gregg Hubner, Avon, SD is a retired farmer and real estate professional that lived his whole life in rural South Dakota. He is President of South Dakotans for Safe and Responsible Renewable Energy and in 2017 wrote a book “Paradise Destroyed, the destruction of rural living by the wind energy scam.”
