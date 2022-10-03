I wanted to take this opportunity to share important information regarding the upcoming general election, which will be held November 8th. South Dakota voters have the choice of voting in person on Election Day or by casting an absentee ballot.

South Dakota’s absentee voting processes have long been in place and provide numerous security measures for voters. Only registered South Dakota voters are eligible to vote absentee. Voters choosing to cast an absentee ballot are encouraged to account for mail processing and delivery times by allowing sufficient time for the return of the ballot to their county auditor.

