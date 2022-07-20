I was struck recently by the realization that the “news” industry in America, particularly television news, has devolved, or degenerated, into selling anger to the two ends of our political spectrum.
By that I mean that CNN, PBS and most other broadcast networks sell anger to those on the left. Meanwhile, Fox, Newsmax, and a few other outlets, sell anger to those on the right.
This insight then led me to see that anger isn’t the only deadly sin that’s peddled to us every day. Lust, envy, gluttony, greed, pride and sloth are ubiquitous in all forms of advertising we encounter.
Is it possible that the essence of our economy, the armature of GDP, is sin? This isn’t a very attractive thought—really, it’s quite alarming—but I believe it may be true. And it’s nothing new. Vance Packard and others were warning us in the 1950s and earlier of the pernicious effects of advertising.
Just as an experiment, try viewing the ads you see through this lens. I found that once I did, one or more of the seven deadly sins just leapt out at me.
Car commercials? Mostly pride, envy and lust. Restaurants? Gluttony, greed, envy and lust. Casinos, and other forms of gambling? Greed, envy, pride, sloth and lust. Cosmetics and other personal care products? Pride, envy and lust. Booze in all forms? Sloth, pride, envy and lust.
I could go on, but you get the idea. Please note that lust appears in all of the foregoing lists. Of all the seven deadly sins, it’s clear that America’s advertisers have concluded that lust is absolutely essential. No surprise there.
I should note that while the seven deadly sins figure prominently in Christian and Jewish teaching, the Bible itself doesn’t offer up that inventory in explicit terms. But the list does track closely with a recitation of things that God hates set forth in the Book of Proverbs.
I should also note that I can’t be the only person to notice the economic aspect of the seven deadly sins, though I don’t recall encountering this line of thought elsewhere.
So, what’s to be done about this interesting situation? Or is there anything to be done?
Well, stay away from advertising to the extent possible, of course.
Students of history may spot similarities in this regard, particularly as to lust, in the late stages of both Greek and Roman civilizations. So, take heart: this is almost certainly a self-limiting phenomenon, as civilizations collapse.
That’s good news, don’t you think?
Bart Hillyer is a retired Air Force attorney. He lives in Southern Arizona.
