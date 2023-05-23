Despite the attempts by some legislators to quash the will of the people, ballot petition drives in South Dakota seem to be thriving.

Well before the next election in 2024, the secretary of state’s website already lists four measures that are circulating for petition signatures. These include constitutional amendments for open primaries, abortion rights and lifting the sales tax on food. There is also an initiated measure circulating for lifting the sales tax on food.

