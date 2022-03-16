Nationwide, roughly 17 million people are living with cancer. And here at home, cancer continues to afflict too many of our friends family and neighbors.
This year alone, cancer will take the lives of nearly 2,000 South Dakotans while another 5,000 will learn of their diagnosis for the first time. And though we declared the “War on Cancer” more than 50 years ago, and have seen advances in treatments, prevention, and screening, too many still succumb to the disease.
That could all soon change. A new set of tools that could change the trajectory in this war. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing multi-cancer early detection (MCED) technologies, which screen for dozens of cancers that currently lack an early detection screening. Using a non-invasive blood draw, these tests can identify the type of cancer and its location in the body with a high degree of accuracy.
Current screenings – such as colonoscopies, mammograms, and Pap smears – have saved countless lives. MCED technologies, which will complement existing screenings, allow us to test for many more cancers and could help funnel more patients into cancer care at an earlier stage. MCED technologies can be administered by primary care providers with minimal additional training, which could help minimize a long trip to a specialist’s office – especially for rural residents.
But MCEDs won’t be accessible to the most at-risk group – seniors – upon FDA approval unless Congress acts. The bipartisan Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act of 2021, cosponsored by Senator Mike Rounds, is designed to ensure that Medicare can cover these new cancer detection technologies soon after the FDA approval. Congress has acted in the past to ensure coverage of other early detection tests like colonoscopies and mammograms. Prompt coverage of MCEDs could help save countless lives.
Joni Ekstrum is the executive director of the South Dakota Biotech Association.
