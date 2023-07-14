Carbon capture projects have become an increasingly hot topic over the last year.
Recently, a group of South Dakota landowners gathered to voice their concerns over carbon capture pipelines and the use of eminent domain. The event called on South Dakota’s governor and state legislature to protect the property rights of all landowners in the state.
And this is correct — we should protect our farmers and property owners. However, the implication that protection and the adoption of carbon capture projects are mutually exclusive is incorrect. In fact, carbon projects may be a solution to not only protect the land of our state’s residents but to help our communities thrive now and in the future.
The truth of the matter is carbon projects should not be viewed as an “us” versus “them” situation but a mutual partnership. Responsible project operations actively seek out opportunities to work directly with South Dakota’s landowners so that they can be the best neighbors and community partners they can be.
When pursuing a project in rural communities, project operators coordinate with residents to navigate various scenarios for optimal success. This includes, but is not limited to, working with property owners to understand their needs, completing construction in an efficient and timely manner to avoid potential disruptions, and restoring the land to as close to its original condition as possible.
And the partnership between the project operator and the community doesn’t end once the construction is complete. Operators monitor the pipeline 24/7, 365 days a year, to ensure the pipeline remains safe for South Dakota’s land and people.
By establishing a respectful and responsible relationship with local communities, carbon capture projects can help protect and advance the next generation of state farmers and property owners.
The fact is that when we are talking about pipelines, we are talking about transporting carbon in the safest way possible, and these pipeline projects are just one piece of the puzzle.
Carbon projects can unlock new potential for South Dakota’s economy by bringing new jobs, revenue streams, and valuable resources to our state in the short and long term. With the demand for ethanol on the rise as a lower-carbon fuel source, growing carbon capture infrastructure in our state will allow us to expand our ethanol production — and as the need for ethanol increases, so will the need for corn.
In a study conducted by the Dakota Institute, researchers found that increasing ethanol production with carbon capture by 15% would drive demand for an additional 77 million bushels of corn annually — increasing the value of corn by $123.46 million and bringing more revenue for farmers. Beyond securing long-term competitiveness for our crops and expanding markets for farmers, carbon projects will bring thousands of new jobs and billions in investment to our state.
In the same study by the Dakota Institute, researchers estimated that two carbon capture projects could support an estimated 7,105 local jobs by 2034 and generate $6 billion in economic growth for South Dakota. With carbon capture, South Dakota can increase opportunities for farmers, promote a new age of sustainable innovation, and generate economic growth and job creation across the state.
All in all, South Dakota property owners should view carbon capture for what it really is — an opportunity to grow. An opportunity to grow our economy, our partnerships, and our ability to secure a more prosperous future for our state’s communities. As we look to the future, we must adjust our lens to see how carbon capture will protect our land and propel us forward.
Joe Heinrich is a farmer, landowner and the Executive Director of Smart Carbon Network, a Midwest coalition advocating for carbon capture and its value to farmers, our economy, and our environment.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Joe fails to mention the primary reason is the only thing carbon is being "captured" for is billions of dollars of our taxes. The green energy scam is a farce; as is carbon pipelines. At a time when inflation is high we don't need to be funneling billions of dollars on these green energy dreams. Moreover, I'm disappointed that any property owner, including Joe, thinks it's OK to use eminent domain to steal land for these private gain projects. Ethanol plants are doing great; even at $6 corn. They don't need these subsidies to survive. My cater to California with the hopes to sell them ethanol. They won't be a viable market when they go all electric. Do better.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.