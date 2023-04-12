Veto day may have been the official end of the legislative session, but it did not mean the end of legislative work. The work of lawmakers continues past those nine weeks in the winter as veto day also marks the start of the summer study season.

On veto day, the Legislature’s Executive Board met to choose the subjects for its summer studies. From 17 selections, they hit on two that were deemed the most worthy: long-term care sustainability and county funding and mandated services.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments