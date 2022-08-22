Op-ED: Community Sound Off

The Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre was built in the 1930s and seats about 3,000, said Fairground Manager Scott Deal.
When Deal took over as manager five years ago, the facility hosted about 20 events a year. In recent years, it’s hosted 35 events a year. Among events are the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association Championships, Fourth of July Rodeo, Racing on River Barrel Racing, Oahe Riding Club playdays, Sterling Ranch Rodeo, state Public Surplus auctions twice a year, Horse Nation Indian Relay Championships and Fort Pierre Horse Races.
The facility isn’t a moneymaker for the county.
“We’re in it to bring people to town who spend tax dollars so Stanley County and Fort Pierre can reduce their tax burden,” Deal said.
Officials estimate that 30,000 to 35,000 visited the fairgrounds last year.
“We figured if everyone spent $100, that $3.5 million went to the community,” Deal said.
What do you like about going to events at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre?
”I’ve been coming here for many, many years to watch my kids and grandkids. The facility is great and it’s been fun watching the kids grow.”
Dorothy Linderer
Watertown
“We just love the facility. We’ve been coming with our three daughters and grandkids for years. It’s the volunteers who make it happen.”
Shirley Bowden
Huron
“I like the closeness to home, which is 80 miles and the town, the arena and community.”
Dianna Longbrake
Bridger
“We like coming to Fort Pierre. We like the water, the rodeos, boutiques and grounds. It’s nice that our kids can go swimming afterwards.”
