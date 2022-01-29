In Pierre, we know government is not the enemy. Our state, city, and county employees are solid folks. They keep us safe, keep our streets smooth, and administer our government efficiently and professionally.
Still, I am constantly looking for ways to reduce the burden of government on our citizens. I want regulations only when necessary. In other words, I’m looking to cut regulations while keeping reason. I’ll give you an example that does just that. I’ll also use the example to tell you about my process for bringing legislation.
This week, the House of Representatives passed HB1085, which will remove the requirement to open a probate for thousands of South Dakotans. The bill allows heirs to transfer the assets of someone who passes away with less than $100,000 through an affidavit rather than multi-month probate. HB1085 is a common sense and meaningful reduction in regulation. It will save thousands of dollars and dozens of headaches for everyday South Dakotans.
So, how did we come to consider this bill? Where did it come from? Who reviewed it?
I’m awfully proud to sponsor HB1085, but it is not my idea. I’m not ashamed to admit that my mother suggested it to me. She’s been a first-rate estate and probate attorney in Fort Pierre for decades. She literally taught me everything I know about practicing law. This summer, she told me that the regulation could be reduced, cutting the cost for citizens and reducing the workload for our courts.
Once I had the idea, I ran it by folks who know most about this topic — attorneys in the State Bar Association. After their review and input, I thought about who else might care. I knew that creditors keep a keen eye on the probate system, so I talked to the bankers. I also know that the Noem Administration watches all policies, so I sent a draft of the bill to folks in their office. It’s easier to go alone, but it’s more effective to build a team by inviting input and criticism early.
In this case, the early work paid off. HB1085 drew questions in committee, but no opposition. It was unanimously adopted by the Judiciary Committee and passed overwhelmingly on the House floor. The soup is not done cooking, but I expect the Senate to endorse the bill and am hopeful it becomes law.
I am hopeful this example gives you some faith in your Legislature. It is important to know that the Legislature doesn’t just work on the “clickbait” bills — those which garner a ton of headlines. HB1085 is an example of the inverse. It is a quiet, meaningful reduction of government that will save time and money for thousands of South Dakotans. It is the product of a good idea by one of my favorite constituents. It is the product of consensus among the folks impacted. I believe HB1085 is an example of common sense, conservative legislating.
