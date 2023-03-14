After twice missing passage by just one vote, it’s likely that next year South Dakota lawmakers will, once again, have to decide if they want to create a Center for Exceptionalism at Black Hills State University.

According to the failed legislation, the center would make curriculum available to K-12 schools that would teach “students to balance critical thinking with love of country.” The center would create professional development for K-12 history and civics teachers. It would oversee the implementation in public schools of “We the People,” which promotes civic competence in students. The center would develop two courses for the state’s public universities comparing communist countries with Western-style democracies and comparing socialist economies with free-market economies.

