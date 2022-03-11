On March 10, 2022 at around 6 p.m., my son Augie joined me on the House floor. Half an hour later, the House of Representatives passed the final bill of the Legislative Session, setting a budget and wrapping up the main run.
The budget includes ongoing expenses of state government. In that area, we maintained Governor Noem’s recommended 6 percent increases for schools, Medicaid providers, and state employees. A 30-year state employee told me it was the largest single-year increase she could remember. Some state employees in corrections, UJS, and LRC received additional pay increases as well.
My quest for tuition cuts was successful, although to a lesser degree than I had hoped. The budget included about $11 Million in funding to freeze tuition at the universities and technical colleges. While I had pushed for a larger tuition cut, I was thrilled that we cut the cost of college for our citizens. I’m convinced it will help to keep them in our state and avoid putting excessive debt on young people in South Dakota.
I was likewise happy to see one-time budget priorities pass: $19.9 Million to renovate and improve the Cultural Heritage Center, $3.5 Million to improve the flaming fountain and establish a master plan for Capitol Lake, $69 Million (federal funding) to build a new Public Health Laboratory in Pierre, and $16 Million to expand capacity at our technical colleges.
Each of these projects is a true one-time expense. We’ll pay for the infrastructure now, and benefit from the project for decades to come.
Most importantly, South Dakota has a fully balanced budget — without using budget gimmicks. We cut several taxes in addition to cutting tuition. We added a few dollars to reserves and allocated other dollars to a large impending liability: major renovations at our 140-year-old state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
That’s what conservative budgeting looks like. We didn’t get carried away in thinking the good times would last forever. We didn’t create a deficit. We took care of the core responsibilities of state government, put a little away for the future, and began planning for known liabilities.
The Legislative session may have looked messy, but I’m proud of the work we did. One hundred five legislators come to Pierre with 105 perspectives, histories, and personalities. The Governor charted the course, and we were off. In the 37 legislative days of the main run of session, we considered over 550 bills and set a budget for all agencies of state government. There were disagreements, celebrations, confusion, and compromise. In the end, we delivered another balanced budget for the state and managed to quash most of the worst ideas. I’d say that is a good result. I’d say we finished strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.