The Fort Pierre City Council, top staff and I recently went through an eight-hour Strategic Planning Session.
It began with a couple of hours devoted to governance, which defined the roles and responsibilities of an elected council member as opposed to those of the mayor and staff. In a few words, council members are responsible for fiscal oversight, planning and policy that focus on key priorities, and an effective working relationship with the mayor and staff, who have responsibility for day-to-day operations.
The hours spent on planning was time well spent. The group identified the following top priorities:
* Development of a Capital Improvement Plan, which will likely include:
Additional shop and equipment and materials storage space;
Additional water storage and future water supply source;
Quality of life aspects — recreational trails, swimming pool, campground, boat ramps, public restrooms, parks
*Make housing development part of a cleanup plan
*Annual funding of reserves
*Encourage business development
*Rejuvenate downtown
*Effective and efficient employee structure to enhance recruitment and retention, along with a training budget
The council recently approved the city making an application for a matching grant to develop a five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). We are excited about this timely opportunity. It fits perfectly with all the new developments on the horizon in Fort Pierre.
We have a good start with the recent Housing Study (done in cooperation with the City of Pierre), an electric study that is in the works, and the water system expansion plan that is just going out for engineering.
The CIP will look at city facilities and publicly owned infrastructure, land and equipment, and will include estimating, budgeting and prioritization of projects. It will be a great planning and budgeting tool.
