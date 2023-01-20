The Fort Pierre City Council, top staff and I recently went through an eight-hour Strategic Planning Session.

It began with a couple of hours devoted to governance, which defined the roles and responsibilities of an elected council member as opposed to those of the mayor and staff. In a few words, council members are responsible for fiscal oversight, planning and policy that focus on key priorities, and an effective working relationship with the mayor and staff, who have responsibility for day-to-day operations.

