Fort Pierre is one of the few small cities in South Dakota that is growing — in population, in residential building, in new businesses, and in tax base. 2022 has been a great year, and all signs point to 2023 being even better.
This year we welcomed seven new businesses to Fort Pierre — Maier Meats, Dan O’s Marine, Fort Dog Spa, Superior Concrete, Rise Gymnastics, Bad River Cannabis and Grass Roots Cannabis. Fun Time Rentals and Tiger’s Tap have expanded under new ownership.
Ground was broken and construction began on the new Yellowstone Senior Living Development, a complex that will house 19 independent living units, 20 assisted living units, and 13 memory care units when completed in 2023. Phase Two of the project is an apartment building, planned for 2024.
Work was begun and completed on our Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvement Project. The City of Fort Pierre operates a facility consisting of six lagoons comprising about 50 acres. The lagoons are a natural method of treating wastewater, but the improvement project addressed limitations by reorganizing the flow, aeration, ammonia-removing media, and ultraviolet disinfection.
With this project in place, Fort Pierre can meet DANR discharge requirements and continue to grow and prosper.
A plan was developed to address our long-term water needs. The current agreement with our supplier, West River Lyman-Jones, expires in 2032. We have requested a longer-term agreement with higher allocations, but as a backup plan, we are also researching our own water treatment supply, as well as additional storage.
With the assistance of the Central SD Enhancement District and in partnership with the SD Discovery Center, we submitted and were awarded a $1.87 million EDA grant for the Tatanka Trail.
The area adjoining the west end of the new Waldron Memorial bridge has already been designed and approved for a plaza area. The grant allows us to continue the development of the area all the way to Yellowstone Street, featuring interactive outdoor exhibits, pollinator gardens, native prairie habitat, an amphitheater, and other inviting enhancements. The first project is a pedestrian bridge allowing a continuation of the trail along the river once the marina wall has been breached.
On behalf of the City Council and staff, thank you to our residents, partners and business owners for investing in and supporting Fort Pierre. Together, we will make our beautiful little city on the river even better. Merry Christmas from all of us to all of you!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.