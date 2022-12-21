Fort Pierre is one of the few small cities in South Dakota that is growing — in population, in residential building, in new businesses, and in tax base. 2022 has been a great year, and all signs point to 2023 being even better.

This year we welcomed seven new businesses to Fort Pierre — Maier Meats, Dan O’s Marine, Fort Dog Spa, Superior Concrete, Rise Gymnastics, Bad River Cannabis and Grass Roots Cannabis. Fun Time Rentals and Tiger’s Tap have expanded under new ownership.

