Hanson 2
Buy Now

Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson with Vern Thorson during her election night gathering in April.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

This will not be my usual column this month, and it is not your usual opinion piece. But anyone who has lost a co-worker who was more than a co-worker but also a treasured friend will be able to relate.

Fort Pierre lost a family member last week. Vern Thorson has been part of this community his entire life, and he worked for the City of Fort Pierre for the past 24 years, 22 years as City Superintendent. I have been privileged to work with him for 10 years. He was one of a kind.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments