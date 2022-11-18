This will not be my usual column this month, and it is not your usual opinion piece. But anyone who has lost a co-worker who was more than a co-worker but also a treasured friend will be able to relate.
Fort Pierre lost a family member last week. Vern Thorson has been part of this community his entire life, and he worked for the City of Fort Pierre for the past 24 years, 22 years as City Superintendent. I have been privileged to work with him for 10 years. He was one of a kind.
I was asked by Vern’s family to say a few words at his funeral, so I sat down with City staffers to get some good “Vern” stories. More than one person said, “Vern was the reason I came to work for the City.” Several more added, “Vern was the reason I stayed.”
Vern was a multi-tasker and always carried two phones. He could handle two conversations simultaneously, with a phone to each ear. Roxanne Heezen, Finance Officer, talked about riding with Vern around town, assessing damage after the 2011 flood. She would be wielding a clipboard and pen; Vern would be juggling two phones, a radio, sandwich, and a Coke.
One story I loved came from an employee whose first work experience with the City of Fort Pierre was as a teenage summer employee. Casey was working at the Fairgrounds and decided to take advantage of the empty space to “cut some cookies” with his work truck. On his 4th or 5th revolution, Casey looked to his right, and there was Vern, sitting in his truck watching. And glaring. Vern rolled his window down and said with a smirk, “what’s the matter, your steering wheel stuck?” followed by a stern, “you’re taking the rest of the day off.”
We quickly established that Vern was a hard worker and expected the same from everyone else. His crew said, “don’t try to call in and tell Vern you can’t get to work because of a snowstorm. He would send the snowplow to get you.”
Vern didn’t expect his staff to work any harder or longer than he did himself. They all recall him bringing them food late at night while they were on a long project, saying, “Eat up, boys, I’m not taking any of this stuff home.” On another project involving a water break on a frigid winter night, he brought them popsicles, reasoning that “hey, they won’t melt.”
The last time I saw Vern, just a couple of days before he passed, I told him, “I have learned a lot from you. You made my job easier.” He laughed and said, “I probably made it harder. I like to fight!”
Absolutely true, but Vern fought for all the right reasons — for his employees, for his family, and always for the betterment of Fort Pierre.
We will miss you deeply, good buddy, but all of us who knew you are the better for it, and Fort Pierre will always be grateful for your love of this community and your 24-hour, 7-day-a-week dedication to taking care of us.
