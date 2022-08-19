One of the most exciting moments of my 10 years as Mayor of Fort Pierre occurred at our last CIty Council meeting.
The majority of this meeting was focused on the information presented on the Tatanka Trail project and acceptance of a $1.86 million federal grant awarded to Fort Pierre under the Public Works and Economic Development Act.
The area impacted by the grant will be the undeveloped area immediately south of Highway 83, from the river west to Yellowstone Street, and the existing rec trail that runs under the bridge and behind AmericInn. Plans include a visitor plaza with a trail system featuring an outdoor campus designed by the SD Discovery Center, including pollinator habitats, interactive outdoor exhibits, interpretive signage, prairie habitat restoration (what the prairie looked like 200 years ago), an amphitheater, and buffalo art installation.
A portion of the grant simply completes plans already approved for the bridge plaza, which includes a cantilevered platform over the river and panels depicting early Fort Pierre history. In approving the acceptance of the grant, the council had to accept responsibility for $172,000 in engineering costs. The motion to approve passed unanimously.
One of the first things to watch for will be the construction of a pedestrian bridge across the channel of the Riverwalk Landing Marina. This allows the Tatanka Trail to remain along the riverfront rather than being rerouted inland, which I’ve always thought was important.
The timing of the entire project depends partially on how quickly the new Commander Waldron bridge is completed, but all construction needs to be done by 2026 and all funds expended by January 2027,
This is truly an exciting project for Fort Pierre. David Reiss, Executive Director of the Central SD Enhancement District spoke at the meeting about how unique this funding opportunity is to a small community, saying he had frankly been skeptical throughout the application process about the grant being awarded. Only about 1 in every 80 EDA grants are awarded, and normally they go to larger communities.
We are incredibly grateful for this unexpected windfall and the opportunity it gives us to create a welcoming addition to our beautiful little city on the river.
