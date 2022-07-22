As the time draws near for the adoption of the 2023 City of Fort Pierre budget, we turn our attention to all the factors that impact it. The second meeting in July is traditionally the meeting where the council hears requests for subsidies from the city.
In all cases, none of the organizations listed below receive an amount that would equal their total budget. The city’s share is often insignificant in comparison. But Fort Pierre has established a tradition of supporting organizations that enhance our residents’ health and safety, life’s necessities or quality of life.
The major entities supported by the City of Fort Pierre are the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, Stanley County Law Enforcement and Fort Pierre Development Corporation. The City of Fort Pierre pays the entire expense of the 4th of July fireworks display, through the Fire Department.
Some of the entities subsidized by the BBB sales tax and not the General Fund are Future Fort Pierre, Fort Pierre Chamber, Fort Pierre Recreation Association, Community & Youth Involved Center and Short Grass Arts Council.
Many of the organizations are headquartered in Pierre but serve Fort Pierre residents. They are Central SD Enhancement District, Pierre Area Referral Service, Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, The Right Turn, Capital City Campus, River Cities Transit, Rawlins Library and Oahe Cable Channel.
We also support the Pierre/Fort Pierre Rescue Squad and share in the cost of a Medical Director. One subsidy that will see a significant increase is that of our ambulance service. The two cities and two counties are meeting regularly to resolve the issue.
Some of the smaller subsidies go to support organizations such as Prairie Winds 4-H and Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition.
There is often lively discussion surrounding this list as the council works to be good stewards of our residents’ tax dollars, and at the same time, help support the organizations that help make Fort Pierre a great place to live.
Any organization that applies for a subsidy must submit complete financial records, as well as specific information on how their subsidy will be used. Many provide information on how many Fort Pierre residents use their service.
The next step will be committee meetings where the members will receive information on projected revenue and budget numbers recommended by the staff. Any changes suggested by the committees will be reflected in the full budget to be considered by the council at the first reading and introduction. Then the budget will be adopted in final form at the second meeting in September.
