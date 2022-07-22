As the time draws near for the adoption of the 2023 City of Fort Pierre budget, we turn our attention to all the factors that impact it. The second meeting in July is traditionally the meeting where the council hears requests for subsidies from the city.

In all cases, none of the organizations listed below receive an amount that would equal their total budget. The city’s share is often insignificant in comparison. But Fort Pierre has established a tradition of supporting organizations that enhance our residents’ health and safety, life’s necessities or quality of life.

