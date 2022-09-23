In the last few years, vacation rentals have become the preferred place to stay for a weekend, a week or longer. I personally love to join family members at a vacation rental for a relaxing, private get-together. There are a lot of reasons that a vacation rental is superior to a hotel/motel, but one of them is that they are in a home-like atmosphere, and not on a noisy, busy street.

The return on investment for a vacation rental owner is obviously attractive. From a user’s perspective, we have paid as much as $400 per night, so the vacation rental may generate more revenue in a 3-5 day stay than in a month if the property were a traditional rental.

