In the last few years, vacation rentals have become the preferred place to stay for a weekend, a week or longer. I personally love to join family members at a vacation rental for a relaxing, private get-together. There are a lot of reasons that a vacation rental is superior to a hotel/motel, but one of them is that they are in a home-like atmosphere, and not on a noisy, busy street.
The return on investment for a vacation rental owner is obviously attractive. From a user’s perspective, we have paid as much as $400 per night, so the vacation rental may generate more revenue in a 3-5 day stay than in a month if the property were a traditional rental.
But for a municipality, the very reasons vacation rentals are becoming highly popular are the same reasons they can cause problems with the year-round residents. In Custer, for example, the City Council has closed the door on any new vacation rentals in non-commercial districts. Custer’s population isn’t much larger than Fort Pierre’s, and so many homes are being used for vacation rentals, they have a critical shortage of housing for residents.
There can be other issues for vacation rentals in residential areas, including large groups that may be noisy and disruptive, inadequate parking for multiple vehicles, etc.
Neighbors’ complaints led Fort Pierre to develop ordinances to govern and control vacation rentals. The proposed ordinance limits vacation homes to general commercial, highway commercial, park, riverfront and fairground zoning, and planned development district.
Ordinances 1050 and 1051 related to vacation homes were introduced at the last Council meeting and public hearings are scheduled for Monday, October 17, at 6:30 p.m.
Council meetings are held in the conference room of the SD Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. The public is always welcome to attend in person, by phone, or via Zoom.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.